UP may soon see top level administrative reshuffle

LUCKNOW The UP government may go for a long pending administrative reshuffle soon at the top level to fill up posts lying vacant or likely to fall vacant in the next two weeks.

The state government’s likely moves to spruce up the administration and give a message of change ahead of 2022 assembly elections are being watched with keen interest.

UP Revenue Board chairman’s post is lying vacant for over one and a half months after the death of incumbent Deepak Trivedi. A 1985 batch IAS officer of the state cadre, Trivedi died on April 29, 2021 while undergoing treatment for Covid. Trivedi, who also held the position of UP IAS Association chairman, was due to retire on April 30, 2021.

UP DGP HC Awasthy, a 1985 batch IPS officer of the state, is due to retire on June 30, 2021.

The state government’s handling of the Covid situation during the first wave had received a lot of praise. However, it has been under attack for ‘failure’ to handle the second wave and top level changes may be considered as part of a damage-control exercise.

Will the axe fall on the chief secy?

This is the million-dollar question in the corridors of power. Chief secretary RK Tiwari is the senior-most IAS officer of the 1985 batch. He is known for his integrity and being upright. Tiwari has a long tenure ahead and is due to retire early in 2023. Any change on the top post may provide an opportunity for some officers of the 1986 and 1987 batches who may otherwise retire before Tiwari’s superannuation.

The state government also has to take a call on appointments on other key posts. It has not made any appointment on the post of social welfare commissioner lying vacant for a long period.

Infrastructure and industrial development commissioner’s (IIDC) post also does not have a full-time appointee after incumbent Alok Tandon was relieved for central deputation. Additional chief secretary, planning, Kumar Kamlesh is due to retire on June 30, 2021 while another ACS Renuka Kumar has been appointed as secretary to union government. The state government’s move to fill up these posts will result in a reshuffle.

The state government continues to make appointments on various posts and it’s a continuous process, said an official spokesman. Senior officers refused to comment on the DGP’s post. Those aware of the developments said a panel of senior IPS officers has been sent to the Union Public Service Commission for selection of the new DGP and a decision may be taken by the end of this month.

