DIG orders probe into AMU student’s death in mishap; policeman suspended

The superintendent of police (SP) of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has suspended the policeman who was driving the van that hit an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student resulting in his death on Agra Road within Sasni gate police station limits of Aligarh district on Friday, police said. The AMU vice-chancellor, university teachers and office staff of the department of English condoled the demise of Aagat, a student of BA IVth semester, department of English.

DIG, Aligarh Range, Anand Kulkarni said on Saturday that a case had been registered against the policeman and a probe had been ordered on the complaint by family members of the deceased. Hathras police had been asked to take action in this regard, he added. The deceased student has been identified as student Aagat Singh.

Aagat was standing at a shop to get his two-wheeler repaired when he was hit by a police van of Hathras police which had brought an undertrial to the court for a hearing in Aligarh.

A team of AMU officials, including Prof Abdul Alim (DSW), Prof M Wasim Ali (proctor), Prof Mohammad Asim Siddiqui (chairperson, department of English), and Prof BP Singh (provost, NRSC) visited the deceased student’s residence and offered condolences on behalf of the university. A condolence meeting was also held at the department of English.