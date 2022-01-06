UP polls 2022: Over 2.65 lakh new voters added to list in Prayagraj district

Over 46 lakh voters of Prayagraj district will be eligible to use their right of franchise in the forthcoming assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. This number is over 2.65 lakh more voters as compared to those registered in the last assembly elections held in 2017, district officials said.

In terms of fresh names added to the voter list this time, women voters have surpassed men in the district. Barring Meja, the other 11 assembly constituencies of Prayagraj district have witnessed names of more women voters being added to the voter list as compared to new men voters. New women voters - 19,900 of them - have come forward to get their names registered in Allahabad West assembly constituency, they added.

As per the revised voter list, which was published by the district election office on Wednesday, now the total number of registered voters in the district stands at 46,02,812 whereas in the last assembly elections there were 43,37,119 voters in the district, informed ADM (Administration) Harsh Dev Pandey.

Following the campaign carried out under systematic voter’s education and electoral participation (SVEEP) program, under which the work of adding new voters was done continuously, the district now has over 2.65 lakh more voters. A day before the publication of the final list, the administration got the list matched with that of the last election, he added.

According to the voter list, the maximum numbers of voters are in the Allahabad West assembly constituency of the district. There are a total 4,54,293 voters in this assembly seat. Women voters are also highest in this assembly constituency with the count standing at 2,06,355 women voters. Even if the electoral rolls of the 2017 assembly elections are matched, Allahabad West seat was at the forefront. This time 37,994 new voters have been added in this assembly seat.

Following Allahabad West, Pratappur stands second in terms of adding new voters. In this assembly constituency, 31,272 new voters have been added.

Likewise, 31,195 new voters have been added to the list in Handia and 26,718 in Allahabad North assembly constituency. In the list of voters, Meja has the least number of voters amongst the 12 assembly constituencies of the district. There are 3,24,789 voters here of which 1,45,905 are women voters.

Meja is the only assembly constituency of Prayagraj district where 7,976 more new men voters have been added to the list, while the new female voters’ count stands at 7,383. A maximum of 19,900 new women voters have come forward in Allahabad West assembly constituency.

This time the Election Commission had emphasised on increasing the count of women voters. The result of the efforts is visible in the final voter list of Prayagraj district. The difference is evident in terms of even Bara, Phaphamau, Soraon and Pratappur assembly constituencies. If the count of male voters is compared to women voters in these assembly constituencies, then names of around 3,000 to 4,000 new women voters have been added to the voter list.