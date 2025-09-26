Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    UP STF nab Moradabad murder accused after 7-year jail escape

    Sumit Kumar, accused in the 2015 murder of a Block Pramukh, was arrested in Bareilly after evading capture for over seven years post-2018 jail escape.

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 5:08 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW/MEERUT
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The main accused in the 2015 murder of the then-sitting Block Pramukh of Dilari in Moradabad was arrested by UP Special Task Force (STF) from Bareilly on Thursday, more than seven years after he escaped from from Budaun jail in May 2018, said STF ASP Abdul Qadir in a press note on Thursday.

    The ASP stated that the accused was initially lodged in Moradabad jail for several months before being transferred to Budaun jail. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
    The ASP stated that the accused was initially lodged in Moradabad jail for several months before being transferred to Budaun jail. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

    A reward of 2,00,000 had been announced for his capture, he added.

    Sharing further details, the ASP identified the arrested accused as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Naveni Gaddi village under Hazratnagar Gadi police station of Moradabad. They further added that the accused was arrested for the 2015 murder of then-sitting Block Pramukh of Bilari, Yogendra alias Bhura, carried out in retaliation for the killing of his elder brother, Rinku. The officials also noted that Sumit Kumar had nine criminal cases registered against him between 2010 and 2018.

    The ASP stated that the accused was initially lodged in Moradabad jail for several months before being transferred to Budaun jail. “During his stay in Budaun, Sumit Kumar met one Chandan, and together they planned an escape by scaling the jail wall using a rope. Sumit Kumar managed to escape on May 12, 2018, but Chandan was unable to climb over,” he explained.

    “After his escape, the accused kept frequently changing locations, staying in places like Delhi, Meerut, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha and Nepal to avoid police detection. Eventually, he chose to settle in Nepal and was attempting to flee via Pilibhit and Tanakpur when he was apprehended in the jurisdiction of Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly,” he stated, adding, “The arrested accused has been handed over to the Civil Lines police station in Budaun for further legal proceedings.”

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Others/UP STF Nab Moradabad Murder Accused After 7-year Jail Escape
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes