UP STF nab Moradabad murder accused after 7-year jail escape

The main accused in the 2015 murder of the then-sitting Block Pramukh of Dilari in Moradabad was arrested by UP Special Task Force (STF) from Bareilly on Thursday, more than seven years after he escaped from from Budaun jail in May 2018, said STF ASP Abdul Qadir in a press note on Thursday. The ASP stated that the accused was initially lodged in Moradabad jail for several months before being transferred to Budaun jail.

A reward of ₹2,00,000 had been announced for his capture, he added.

Sharing further details, the ASP identified the arrested accused as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Naveni Gaddi village under Hazratnagar Gadi police station of Moradabad. They further added that the accused was arrested for the 2015 murder of then-sitting Block Pramukh of Bilari, Yogendra alias Bhura, carried out in retaliation for the killing of his elder brother, Rinku. The officials also noted that Sumit Kumar had nine criminal cases registered against him between 2010 and 2018.

The ASP stated that the accused was initially lodged in Moradabad jail for several months before being transferred to Budaun jail. “During his stay in Budaun, Sumit Kumar met one Chandan, and together they planned an escape by scaling the jail wall using a rope. Sumit Kumar managed to escape on May 12, 2018, but Chandan was unable to climb over,” he explained.

“After his escape, the accused kept frequently changing locations, staying in places like Delhi, Meerut, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha and Nepal to avoid police detection. Eventually, he chose to settle in Nepal and was attempting to flee via Pilibhit and Tanakpur when he was apprehended in the jurisdiction of Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly,” he stated, adding, “The arrested accused has been handed over to the Civil Lines police station in Budaun for further legal proceedings.”