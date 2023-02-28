U.P. to get 79 women police chowkis; all-female PAC battalions also in offing

LUCKNOW If all goes as planned, 79 new women police chowkis (outposts) and counselling centres will be set up across 74 districts of the state. In addition, three women’s PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) battalions are also being established in Uttar Pradesh, said a statement issued by the Mission Shakti office. Three such police chowkis have already been set up and are operational in Ghaziabad. (PTI)

While some of these police chowkis have already been set up with links to the mahila thanas (stations) of the respective districts, others are still in the process of being built and are yet to become functional. The ones being set up in Lucknow will be linked to the Mahila Thana in Hazratganj. Three such police chowkis have already been set up and are operational in Ghaziabad.

“The mahila thanas are often not accessible to those who live in the rural areas. The chowkis are being set up to make it easier for them to access police services,” said inspector Brajeshlata, who oversees Mission Shakti programmes in Meerut. She added, “In Meerut, so far, one such chowki has been set up and it is linked to the mahila thana. May be, more such chowkis will come up as and when the need arises.”

As for the PAC battalions, recruitments are underway according to information from the office of the additional director general (PAC) headquarters. “The battalions are being established in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Badaun, and the recruitment process is underway,” said an official, “As many as 3,786 posts have been sanctioned by the government for the three proposed battalions.”

Separately, a state institute of forensic sciences is soon to be established in Lucknow, according to the statement.