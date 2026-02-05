UPCC announces Samvidhan Samvad Rally in Kashi on February 8

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai announced that a Samvidhan Samvad Rally--Constitution Dialogue Rally--will be organised in Kashi on February 8. UPCC president Ajay Rai addressing the media on Wednesday in Varanasi (HT)

“We appeal to the people of Kashi to participate in large numbers in the Samvad Rally and strengthen this campaign to protect the Constitution, democracy, and the identity of Kashi. This rally on February 8th is going to send an important message in the politics of Kashi,” Rai stated.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said that the rally is not merely a political event, but is being organised to protect the identity, faith, culture and constitutional values of Kashi. He confirmed that the burning issues of Kashi will be discussed at the event.

He alleged that in the last few years, Kashi has been subjected to such blatant disregard in the name of development that both its soul and identity have been deeply hurt. Several serious and public interest issues related to Kashi will be prominently raised at the Rally.

“These include the mismanagement at Manikarnika Ghat, the rapidly rising unemployment, soaring inflation, and the continuous discharge of sewage into the Ganga River,” he alleged, adding that “Sewers are overflowing throughout the city, and garbage is flowing onto the streets, disrupting daily life.”

He concluded by saying that through the Constitution Dialogue Rally, “we will take the voice of Kashi from the streets to the Parliament.”