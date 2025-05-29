UP chief secy, DGP review Allahabad HC chamber inauguration preparations

PRAYAGRAJ UP chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar, accompanied by senior officials, review the arrangements (HT)

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the preparations and arrangements being made for the inauguration of the newly constructed Advocate Chambers and Parking Building at the Allahabad High Court campus on May 31.

The inauguration is scheduled to be done by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice BR Gavai.

During the review, representatives of the implementing agency gave a detailed presentation on the construction of the parking facility and advocate chambers — from inception to completion — and highlighted the available amenities.

The chief secretary and DGP also inspected the new Advocate Chambers and Parking Building, which is equipped with modern facilities. They sought details about the parking space, advocate chambers, library/multipurpose hall, cafeteria, conference room, common hall, ramp area, service block, entry and exit routes, water treatment plant and sewage treatment plant.

Both officials directed the police and administrative officers to ensure all security and logistical arrangements are completed in time for the successful execution of the program.

Senior administrative and police officials present during the inspection included ADG (Zone) Sanjeev Gupta, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, police commissioner Joginder Singh, district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, additional police commissioner Ajay Pal Sharma and vice chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority Amit Pal.