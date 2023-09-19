News / Cities / Others / UPPCL withdraws ban on cheque payments for electricity bills

UPPCL withdraws ban on cheque payments for electricity bills

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 19, 2023 09:50 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has retracted its order that sought to prohibit consumers from paying their bills by cheque starting from November 1.

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has retracted its order that sought to prohibit consumers from paying their bills by cheque starting from November 1.

Representative pic (HT File)
UPPCL managing director Pankaj Kumar issued revised orders on Tuesday, amending the earlier directive, following a meeting with U.P. Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad Chairman Awdhesh Kumar Verma, who raised concerns about the decision.

“The UPPCL’s order on September 16, which aimed to ban cheque payments from November 1, was in violation of the Supply Code, which does not impose any such restriction on bill payments by cheque,” Verma asserted.

