UPRTOU to conduct exams for 60,000 students from Aug 2

The Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) will hold examinations (session July-2022) from August 2 at 139 centres across the state.

“These examination centres also include eight central jails of the state. Around 60,000 candidates will appear in the examination. The examinations will be conducted till September 14,” said officials of UP’s sole ‘open state university’.

Vice-chancellor of UPRTOU, professor Seema Singh, on Saturday said that the examinations of the certificate, diploma and PG diploma courses will be held from August 2 to August 8 in three shifts: 7am to 10am, 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm. Besides graduation and post-graduation, examinations of other courses will be held from August 10 to September 14 in two shifts: 9am to 12 noon and 1pm to 4pm.

She said that the admit cards of students of all courses have been uploaded online which can be downloaded by the candidates from the varsity’s official website—http://www.uprtou.ac.in/.

Prof Singh said that besides the centres at eight prisons, a maximum 21 examination centres each have been set up in Gorakhpur region and Prayagraj region. Also, 19 have been set up in Varanasi region, 13 each in Lucknow region and Azamgarh region, 10 in Ayodhya region, 9 in Kanpur region, 8 in Agra region, 7 in Jhansi region, 6 in Meerut region besides two each in Ghaziabad and Bareilly regions.

She added that the university is continuously making efforts to impart education to jail inmates. This time, the examination will be conducted for jail inmates in eight central jails of the state including Prayagraj, Agra, Azamgarh, Ghaziabad, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Meerut and Fatehpur Central Jail across the state.

She said that special arrangements have been made for the successful conduct of the examination in a transparent manner under which this time the mobile phones of all, other than the centre in-charge will be banned inside the examination halls. Along with this, CCTV cameras are also being installed in every examination room, including the entrance of the examination centre. She said that flying teams and observer teams have been formed to conduct free and fair examinations in the entire state.

A request has been made to the UP director general of police for deployment of adequate security force near the examination centres, said the V-C.