UPRTOU to conduct exams for 60,000 students from Aug 2
The Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) will hold examinations (session July-2022) from August 2 at 139 centres across the state.
“These examination centres also include eight central jails of the state. Around 60,000 candidates will appear in the examination. The examinations will be conducted till September 14,” said officials of UP’s sole ‘open state university’.
Vice-chancellor of UPRTOU, professor Seema Singh, on Saturday said that the examinations of the certificate, diploma and PG diploma courses will be held from August 2 to August 8 in three shifts: 7am to 10am, 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm. Besides graduation and post-graduation, examinations of other courses will be held from August 10 to September 14 in two shifts: 9am to 12 noon and 1pm to 4pm.
She said that the admit cards of students of all courses have been uploaded online which can be downloaded by the candidates from the varsity’s official website—http://www.uprtou.ac.in/.
Prof Singh said that besides the centres at eight prisons, a maximum 21 examination centres each have been set up in Gorakhpur region and Prayagraj region. Also, 19 have been set up in Varanasi region, 13 each in Lucknow region and Azamgarh region, 10 in Ayodhya region, 9 in Kanpur region, 8 in Agra region, 7 in Jhansi region, 6 in Meerut region besides two each in Ghaziabad and Bareilly regions.
She added that the university is continuously making efforts to impart education to jail inmates. This time, the examination will be conducted for jail inmates in eight central jails of the state including Prayagraj, Agra, Azamgarh, Ghaziabad, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Meerut and Fatehpur Central Jail across the state.
She said that special arrangements have been made for the successful conduct of the examination in a transparent manner under which this time the mobile phones of all, other than the centre in-charge will be banned inside the examination halls. Along with this, CCTV cameras are also being installed in every examination room, including the entrance of the examination centre. She said that flying teams and observer teams have been formed to conduct free and fair examinations in the entire state.
A request has been made to the UP director general of police for deployment of adequate security force near the examination centres, said the V-C.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
