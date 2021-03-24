UP’s daily case count above 700; 4 deaths in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s daily Covid case count crossed the 700-mark (737) after 75 days, taking the state’s infection tally to 6,09,443 on Wednesday. Five more deaths, including four in Lucknow – the highest in March – and one in Ayodhya pushed the fatality count to 8,769 in the state.

On January 8, 775 fresh cases were reported in the state, according to the health department.

Lucknow, however, reported a slight fall in the number of fresh cases. During the day, it logged 220 fresh cases, 12 less than the previous day. Kanpur saw 33 fresh Covid cases, Prayagraj 32, Ghaziabad 18, Gautam Buddh Nagar 37, Meerut 31, Varanasi 36, Rae Bareli and Hapur 26, Gorakhpur 11 and Mathura 14.

“Lucknow has till now reported 83,288 Covid cases, of which 80,939 have recovered while the recovery rate is 97.17%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. Lucknow now had 1,153 active cases, of which 915 were in home isolation.

In Lucknow, fresh cases were reported from Indira Nagar 20, Gomti Nagar 12, Hazratganj 12, Aliganj 22, Chowk 11 while samples of 9,777 people were taken for Covid test.

Minister inspects Covid command centre

Health minister JP Singh inspected the Covid command centre and took stock of patient care management and ambulance service being managed by the centre. The minister also conducted a meeting with officials.

In the meeting, the DM informed that public address systems were being used at 10 crossings to make people aware about Covid infection. From Thursday, the number will go up to 100 as announcement systems will also be installed at public toilets.