UP’s first cow sanctuary proposed in Muzaffarnagar

The first’ cow sanctuary’ in Uttar Pradesh has been proposed on 70 hectares of land in Chandan village of Purkaji block in Muzaffarnagar.

Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy, Sanjeev Balyan, who is also Muzaffarnagar MP, told HT over phone, that a proposal of the proposed sanctuary has been sent to the state government on Monday.

“It would be like a pilot project that would be taken up after the proposal gets approved from Lucknow,” said Balyan.

He said once ready, the sanctuary will provide shelter to over 5000 stray cattle and would help in resolving the menace of stray cattle in Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring areas.

He said the entire project will cost approximately ₹70 crore.

“The structure would be developed only in 10 hectares and remaining land will be left for farming,” he said. He said after Muzaffarnagar, similar sanctuaries could be opened in other parts of the state.

The proposal includes setting up an electric crematorium along with bio gas plant inside the sanctuary.

“Disposal of dead cattle always remains a big problem and a electric crematorium will resolve the issue,” he said after inspecting land in village Chandan which has been identified for the proposed cow sanctuary which the Union minister could be ready in about four months.

He admitted stray cattle were a big problem for farmers. He said: Muzaffarnagar district has an estimated 5000 stray cattle and my target is to ensure that no stray cattle should be seen wandering on streets or farms after 6 months.”

The Union minister said that a committee of local industrialists, social activists and people from different strata of society will be set up to operate the proposed sanctuary.

RLD-SP alliance candidate Madan Bhaiya had defeated BJP candidate Rajkumari Saini in the recent bypoll from Khatauli assembly in Muzaffarnagar after raising the issue of stray cattle during the election campaign.