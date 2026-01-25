UP’s heritage-led development to drive state towards $1 trillion economy: Nandi

To mark Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day, the state’s industrial development minister, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi,’ attended the ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Bharat’ programme as the chief guest at the Ganga Pandal in Sector-3 of the Magh Mela. Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ speaking at the ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Bharat’ programme organised in the Magh Mela area on Saturday. (HT )

Addressing the gathering, minister Nandi said it was a matter of pride that, as UP celebrated its foundation day, the Magh Mela area hosted devotees and visitors from across the country and abroad. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of development rooted in heritage had inspired chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take this campaign forward.

He added that UP, the most populous state in the country, has always held a leading position in terms of culture, history and prosperity.

Highlighting the state’s rapid progress, he said UP was advancing rapidly on the path of modernity and development while preserving its cultural and historical identity. He cited the construction of the Shri Ram temple and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor as examples of heritage-led development and said the state was advancing steadily towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.

According to him, UP today represents a confluence of cultural, economic and industrial growth, guided by the Prime Minister and led by the chief minister.

He concluded that a ‘New Uttar Pradesh for a New India’ was progressing with renewed energy, and the government remains committed to making the state a leader in the national economy.

