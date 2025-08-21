Urs-e-Ala Hazrat: Tree plantation, free surgeries and edu for poor mark Bareilly Urs

In a way ahead of tradition, the Urs-e-Ala Hazrat observance in Bareilly this year was not limited to religious gatherings but transformed into a large-scale community welfare programme. Spearheaded by social activist and awardee Farmaan Hasan Khan, the initiative integrated environmental conservation, healthcare, and education into the annual commemoration of Imam Ahmad Raza Khan at the Dargah Ala Hazrat. Celebrations at Urs-e-Ala Hazrat in Bareilly (HT Photo)

Held on August 20, the programme included the planting of 107 trees, free surgical procedures for 107 patients from economically weaker sections, and free education for 107 students preparing for NEET and Classes 6 to 12.

“An Urs is not just a religious occasion, it is also an opportunity to serve humanity,” Khan said, explaining the philosophy behind the initiative.

The event was organised by the Aala Hazrat Huzur Tajushshariah Welfare Society, founded by Khan, in collaboration with doctors, educators, and voluntary groups from across India. Their combined efforts ensured that the programme delivered tangible benefits to the community rather than remaining a symbolic gesture.