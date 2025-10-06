Utangan tragedy: Another body recovered, death toll rises to seven

The death toll in the Utangan river tragedy rose to seven with the recovery of one more body. Thirteen youth from village Kusiarpur in Kheragarh tehsil were swept away while trying to immerse a Durga idol on Thursday. Five more bodies are to be traced. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Three were traced on Thursday and one of them survived but two died. Later, on Friday, two more bodies were traced. Karan’s body was traced on Sunday and another body, that of Vinesh, was found during search operations on Monday.

A delegation of Congress leaders reached the spot on Monday and reviewed the efforts made to trace missing bodies. Congress leader Pradeep Mathur and Dr Anil Chaudhary called for effective measures.

Search for the missing bodies of the youth, who came to immerse the Durga idol on Thursday, is being carried out by the NDRF, SDRF, PAC divers and assistance from paramilitary forces. Compressors are being used to remove the sand at the base of the river as bodies now missing are feared to have gone there.

These 13 youth, aged between 16 and 25 years, from village Kusiarpur of Mauza Dungarwala, within the limits of Kheragarh police station of Agra rural, had gone missing after they entered the water with the idol of Durga for immersion on the culminating day of Navratra on Thursday, when tragedy struck.