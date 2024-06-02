Uttar Pradesh: 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurs in Sonbhadra

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday at 3:49 pm in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Earthquake occurs in Uttar Pradesh (X/NCS)

The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 km at 24.61 N latitude and 83.06 E longitude.

NCS said in a post on X, “EQ of M: 3.9, On June 2, 2024, 15:49:54 IST, Lat: 24.61 N, Long: 83.06 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.”

No injuries or damages have been reported yet. More information is expected soon.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit Chandel in Manipur early on Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was at Latitude 23.9 N and Longitude 94.10 E, with a depth of 77 kilometres. The earthquake occurred at 2:28 am on Sunday.