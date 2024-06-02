 Uttar Pradesh: 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurs in Sonbhadra - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttar Pradesh: 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurs in Sonbhadra

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jun 02, 2024 05:18 PM IST

The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 km at 24.61 N latitude and 83.06 E longitude.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday at 3:49 pm in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake occurs in Uttar Pradesh (X/NCS)
Earthquake occurs in Uttar Pradesh (X/NCS)

The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 km at 24.61 N latitude and 83.06 E longitude.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

NCS said in a post on X, “EQ of M: 3.9, On June 2, 2024, 15:49:54 IST, Lat: 24.61 N, Long: 83.06 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.”

No injuries or damages have been reported yet. More information is expected soon.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit Chandel in Manipur early on Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was at Latitude 23.9 N and Longitude 94.10 E, with a depth of 77 kilometres. The earthquake occurred at 2:28 am on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Uttar Pradesh: 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurs in Sonbhadra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On