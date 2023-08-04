‘Still months to go for edu service selection commission to function’

State cabinet’s approval for setting up Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission may have cleared the path for it to come into existence, but unemployed youths may still have to wait for a few months to be able to get a job through this new body. A teacher teaching at Government Inter College in Prayagraj. (HT File)

As per experts who helped prepare the draft guidelines of the new body, it will take at least another three months for the new commission to come into existence and only after that can it be expected to start a new recruitment process or conduct the examination for the already advertised recruitment drives.

These experts believe that the new recruitment through the commission could be possible only around the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The commission which will act as an integrated commission for recruitment of teachers in higher, secondary and basic education departments, will have its headquarters in Prayagraj and will have 12 members and a chairman.

Officials point out that after the draft regulation of the commission is passed by the state assembly, its notification will be issued with the permission of the UP governor. After that the process of selection of a chairman and 12 members will take at least one to one-and-a–half-months.

Following this, the office of the new commission will be set up in Prayagraj. It is believed that the office will come up on the premises of the present Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) in Allenganj. Since the office of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission is being run in a rented building, the building of UPSESSB is being seen as the most suitable.

Moreover, secretary, deputy secretary, controller of examinations and other officers and employees will also have to be appointed to the new commission. In such a situation, the activities of the new commission are expected to start only by the end of 2023, shared a senior state secondary education department official.

The exercise of setting up a new education services selection commission started after the formation of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and the state cabinet had approved it even in 2019. However, till now the commission has not come into existence. Due to this, recruitments for many new applications not being started and even those for which applications have been taken are also stalled.

These include recruitment of teachers in government-aided secondary schools against 4,163 vacant posts, recruitment of assistant professor against 1,017 posts for which applications have been accepted but the recruitment exam has not yet been conducted. Besides, the appointment of regular teachers in government-aided Sanskrit schools and even in primary schools affiliated to government-aided secondary colleges are yet to be done.

It is worth mentioning that as many as 12 recruitments of teachers for government-run schools of up to class 8 took place from 2011 to 2018 after the implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act in July 2011 in Uttar Pradesh. However, after December 2018, there has been no recruitment of teachers much to the disappointment of lakhs of aspiring teachers waiting for it across the state.

On July 25, 2017, after the Supreme Court cancelled the adjustment of 1,37,517 shiksha mitras (para teachers) to the post of assistant teachers in government-run primary schools, the state government had recruited assistant teachers against 68,500 and 69,000 vacant posts respectively in two phases on the orders of the Supreme Court. The process of recruitment of 68,500 teachers started in January 2018 and 69,000 teachers in December 2018. However, since then no fresh recruitment of these teachers has been advertised by the state government.

