Road safety fortnight from July 17: UP govt staff sans helmet to be denied entry in offices

UP govt staff sans helmet to be denied entry in offices

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government will launch a statewide campaign under the road safety fortnight from July 17 to July 31 to reduce the number of road accidents and resultant deaths by raising public awareness of traffic rules in the state, said a government spokesman here on Tuesday.

During the fortnight, employees who arrive at work without a helmet for the second time in a department will not be allowed entry and marked as absent. At the same time, a meeting of the district road safety committee will also be organised as part of the road safety fortnight. In this regard, a district road safety action plan will be prepared and sent to the transport commissioner by the end of the fortnight. Additionally, a 15-day action plan has also been prepared.

“On the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the road safety fortnight will be organised on the basis of the action plan of the departments related to it, including, transport, home, public works department, medical and education department,” the spokesman said.

It may be noted that as compared to last year, there has been an increase of 5.5 percent in road accidents and 4.2 percent in the number of deaths caused by it.

A 15-day action plan has been prepared to observe road safety fortnight. According to the proposed plan, public representatives like MPs, and MLAs will be invited to the inauguration ceremony. Officers from the relevant departments will also participate at the same time. The office bearers of buses, trucks, auto unions, and NGOs related to transport will be called, and their opinions solicited. In schools, students will be administered an oath after school prayer to follow the rules while receiving information about road safety.

“Many events will be organised during the road safety fortnight. With the assistance of the Save Life Foundation, drivers will receive training in safe driving and first responder skills in all 75 districts during this time. A workshop related to basic and advanced life support will be organized for medical and paramedical students by the department of surgery and orthopedics of the medical college on behalf of the department of medical education,” he said.