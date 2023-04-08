The Uttar Pradesh government would extend all help to the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) as it is working to preserve culture and Sanskrit language. SSU preserving culture, language, to get all help: UP minister (HT photo)

This was stated by the minister of state for Ayush, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu at the oath taking function of the SSU employee’s association.

“Since the university is doing so much to preserve our culture and Sanskrit language, the government assures SSU of all support,” the minister said. He also appealed to the employees to deliver their duties with commitment.

SSU vice chancellor prof Hareram Tripathi said: “Newly elected office bearers of the employee’s union have taken oath that they will work with full devotion and I am confident that they will keep their words.”

The V-C urged the minister to make available adequate medicines and a homeopathic doctor and other necessary items at the campus health centre, a move that he said would would benefit those in the university.

The minister assured the V-C that proper supply of medicines will be ensured at the health center located on the SSU campus.

SSU public relations officer Shashindra Mishra said that while Sushil Kumar Tiwari took oath as employees union president, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari took oath as vice president, Pradeep Kumar Pandey as general secretary, Raghunath Pal as treasurer, Sanjay Rai as joint secretary, Shiv Kumar as office secretary, Prahlad as management secretary. Ramnayan Mani (spokesperson), Pradeep, Ajay Mishra, Vijay Sheel, Vivek Jha, Manohar Giri, Devi Dayal, Aradhana, Bhupendra, Hari Sinha, Awadhesh (all members), also took oath.