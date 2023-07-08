Rare manuscripts being preserved using technology & technique: U.P. minister

VARANASI Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister, Jaiveer Singh, visited the Saraswati Bhavan Library at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University and checked out the rare manuscripts preserved there. Jaiveer Singh (Facebook)

Delighted with the preservation of these manuscripts, Singh said, “These manuscripts are wonderful and unique heritage of our Indian culture. These have been preserved here using technique and technology.”

The minister also visited and inspected the online Sanskrit Learning Centre. Meanwhile, SSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Anand Kumar Tyagi said that this holy place of preservation of Sanskrit scriptures is the centre of character building and awakening of nationalism. This institution has been continuously engaged in preserving the Indian knowledge tradition and establishing it on the national and international horizon. The Online Sanskrit Learning centre will be very useful for those who want to learn this language.