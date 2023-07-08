Home / Cities / Others / Rare manuscripts being preserved using technology & technique: U.P. minister

Rare manuscripts being preserved using technology & technique: U.P. minister

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 08, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh tourism minister visits Saraswati Bhavan Library in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, praises preservation of rare manuscripts.

VARANASI Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister, Jaiveer Singh, visited the Saraswati Bhavan Library at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University and checked out the rare manuscripts preserved there.

Jaiveer Singh (Facebook)
Jaiveer Singh (Facebook)

Delighted with the preservation of these manuscripts, Singh said, “These manuscripts are wonderful and unique heritage of our Indian culture. These have been preserved here using technique and technology.”

The minister also visited and inspected the online Sanskrit Learning Centre. Meanwhile, SSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Anand Kumar Tyagi said that this holy place of preservation of Sanskrit scriptures is the centre of character building and awakening of nationalism. This institution has been continuously engaged in preserving the Indian knowledge tradition and establishing it on the national and international horizon. The Online Sanskrit Learning centre will be very useful for those who want to learn this language.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out