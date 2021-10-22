Uttarakhand’s tragedy: 2 more bodies found, 19 from West Champaran dead so far

BETTIAH

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered bodies of two migrant workers from Bihar’s West Champaran district who died in the October 18 landslide in Uttarakhand’s Nainital.

With this, 10 people from West Champaran have been confirmede to have died in the tragedy.

Dhiraj Singh Garbiyal, Nainital’s district magistrate (DM), said the two bodies were recovered from Jutiya village in Ramgarh block of Nainital district. “Nine people from West Champaran were living in a house that collapsed. While bodies of seven have recovered, search for two others is on,” said the DM, adding that one Rajan Sah who survived the tragedy is undergoing treatment at Haldwani town of Uttarakhand.

All seven bodies have been taken to Haldwani. “We have made necessary arrangements for bodies to be taken to Delhi, where they would be handed over to Bihar government,” said the district magistrate.

The two deceased have been identified as Shrikant Manjhi (22) and Chunni Manjhi (21), hailing from Bairiya block of West Champaran. Earlier, bodies of three migrant workers from West Champaran’s Sathi block were recovered at Mukteshwar near Nainital town on October 19, five others were recovered on October 21.