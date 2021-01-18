Vaccination drive to resume in Punr from today
PUNE After a gap of two days, the Covid-19 inoculation drive will resume in the city and the rest of the district on Tuesday.
In the district, vaccination will takes place at 31 centres, while in the city, eight centres will offer the inoculation.
Authorities have now decided to call 120 people in, each day for vaccination, instead of the earlier figure of 100.
“We witnessed that around 80 per cent of those who registered showed up on January 16, the first day of vaccination. In the light of this, we increased the number to 120 from January 19, in the hope that at least 100 health-care professionals will turn up,” said Ayush Prasad, CEO of Zilla Parishad.
“We have seen that many beneficiaries were not able to come due to work hours. And so we will be calling and scheduling healthcare workers to come and take the vaccine,” said Ayush Prasad.
On January 16, 1,802 healthcare workers were vaccinated at 31 centres across Pune district.
Prasad added that of these, 302 beneficiaries showed mild symptoms. “That is about 9 per cent showed a mild reaction, post vaccination, in 72 hours,” said Prasad.
“Of the 302, 300 showed some post vaccination reaction. They were administered medicines and kept under observation for four to five hours. These reactions are a natural response of the body. However, two beneficiaries, one from Wagholi and one from Daund showed a severe reaction and are still under observation. They are doing okay, however, just to be sure they are kept under observation. The cause of the reaction is not due to the vaccination,” said Prasad.
In the first round of vaccination on January 16, 438 healthcare professionals received the jabs of the 800 targeted in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. Whereas 456 people out of 800 received the vaccination in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). And in rural Pune, 908 healthcare professionals were vaccinated out of 1,500 targeted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not keen on fines for traffic violations: Maharashtra transport minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With mass inoculation on, travel industry hopes for better year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden jackal rescued from a medical store in Thane near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 cases of adverse reaction to vaccine reported in Pune dist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist reports 303 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district’s positivity rate rises to 7.4%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SII to dispatch Covishield to multiple countries by month-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive to resume in Punr from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
205 healthcare workers get Covid vaccine jab at NDA Khadakwasla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State’s three-tier sports plan for athletes aims to negate months lost to pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD to use three models to better weather forecasts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine here, but don’t let guard down: Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 robbers held after encounter in Punjab’s border town of Patti; fifth dies of drug overdose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five steps to creating and registering a Last Will & Testament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mother, sons suffocated to death as they sleep with angithi in room
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox