Vajra Corps on greenery mission

Jalandhar In 2021, Vajra Corps have planted over 1.12 lakh trees by formations and units in cantonments and military stations as well as border areas in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Ludhiana and Beas, it said in a press note. It added that improving the quality of environment is an apt way of contributing towards the national drive of Zero Carbon footprint. The press release added that successful implementation of initiatives such as arboriculture schemes, creation of bio-diversity environment parks with tree plantation integral to every commemoration event and planting of native trees had helped it achieve a greener environment.

