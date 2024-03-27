 Valuables worth more than ₹20 lakh stolen from locked Ggm apartment - Hindustan Times
Valuables worth more than 20 lakh stolen from locked Ggm apartment

ByDebashish Karmakar
Mar 28, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The family returned at about 11.30 pm and unlocked the main door. After entering, Nauhwar found that his home had been ransacked

Gurugram: Unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly robbing valuables worth more than 20 lakh from a locked apartment at The Palms society in South City-I, police said on Wednesday.

Prashant Nuahwar and his family, the occupants, had gone to Ghaziabad after locking the apartment at about 7.00pm on Sunday and had returned late at night the next day. On their return, the family discovered that their home had been burgled. (AGENCIES)

Investigators said that the apartment is located on the first floor of one of the seven towers of the society in Sector-41.

They said Prashant Nuahwar and his family, the occupants, had gone to Ghaziabad after locking the apartment at about 7.00pm on Sunday and had returned late at night the next day. On their return, the family discovered that their home had been burgled.

According to the police, the family returned at about 11.30pm and unlocked the main door. After entering, Nauhwar found that his home had been ransacked.

He said that diamond and gold jewellery, 1 lakh in cash along with other valuables worth above 20-25 lakh were stolen from his home.

“The suspects had broken the lock of the almirah in which the jewellery was kept. Our apartment is on the first floor. The suspects entered from a window in the kitchen after climbing with the help of pipes. The window was closed when we left. The kitchen door leading to the rear balcony was also open through which the suspects probably fled,” he said.

Nauhwar said that he along with his wife had gone to visit his parents living in Ghaziabad. “We have been living here for the last five years and had never heard of any such incident. Even the other residents said that this was the first time that a burglary had taken place in this society which is highly guarded,” he said.

Inspector Manoj Verma, station house officer of Sector-40 police station, said that they were collecting the footage of CCTV cameras in the society. “We are investigating the matter from several angles including involvement of any person who had easy access inside the society premises,” he said.

Based on Nauhwar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Sections 380 (theft from dwelling house) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-40 police station on Tuesday.

Despite reaching out, the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) was not available to comment on the matter.

