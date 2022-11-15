Varanasi gets its first smart bus shelter

Minister for energy and urban development, AK Sharma, inaugurated the city’s first smart bus shelter, on Monday, calling it a major boost to transport infrastructure.

“The smart bus shelter will also provide smart services to the daily commuters,” said Sharma.

The minister also thanked Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) that helped in the construction of the smart bus stand as part of its CSR activities.

This smart bus shelter is powered by solar energy. All materials used in the building of the bus station are made from recyclable materials with even the tiles for the floor made from recycled material.

The smart bus shelter also has a mobile-charging facility for commuters and it will be LED-lit. It also has CCTV cameras to enhance safety for all. In addition, the bus shelter will also be used to display important public service awareness messages on critical issues such as hygiene, and sanitation.