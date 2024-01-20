Varanasi seer leaves with golden Charan Paduka for Ayodhya

Mahant Shankar Puri, chief priest of Maa Annapurna Temple, Varanasi, left for Ayodhya with the golden Charan Paduka (gold soles) of Lord Ram, on Saturday. Mahant Shankar Puri, chief priest of Maa Annapurna Temple, Varanasi with the golden Charan Paduka (HT Photo)

Prepared in Varanasi, the golden Charan Paduka of Lord Ram will be handed over to the office-bearers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust for installing them in the Ram Temple, said Puri.

Before leaving for Ayodhya, Puri placed the golden Charan Paduka on a red coloured cloth in the sanctum sanctorum of Maa Annapurna Temple and sought permission from Maa Annapurna to leave for Ayodhya.

Thereafter, he took Charan Paduka to Dhundhiraj Ganesha and then reached Godaulia via Bansphatak, Haujaktora.

Hundreds, including the temple family, seers of Mahanirvani Akhara, local councilors and dignitaries witnessed this yatra, and the entire route resonated with cries of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Puri said, “After a wait of many centuries, the great day has come. We are lucky that we will witness the special ritual of consecration of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.”

He went on to say that after the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla, “Ramrajya will definitely be established. This is a proud occasion for every Sanatani.”