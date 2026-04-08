Varanasi youth arrested for drinking beer on boat in Ganga after video goes viral

A youth was arrested in Varanasi on Tuesday in connection with a viral video that showed a young man consuming beer onboard a boat in the Ganga river while traveling between Varanasi and Mirzapur on Monday, police confirmed. The incident has drawn attention just weeks after 14 Muslim youths were arrested in the same city for hosting an Iftar party and consuming chicken biryani on a boat in the river. A view of the Ganga river (File)

The arrested individual was identified as Arjun Rajbhar, 25, a resident of Nagwa and a boat decorator by profession.

On Monday, a video went viral on social media showing individuals playing loud music (DJ) and consuming beer on a boat while traveling along the Ganga River from Sheetla Ghat towards the Sheetla Mata Temple in Adalhat, Mirzapur.

A police team, working under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (Kashi zone) Gaurav Banswal and ACP Bhelupur Gaurav Kumar, examined the footage to identify the youth. The youth was arrested on Tuesday morning from the Assi Ghat area.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had set out with companions from Assi in the evening and reached Adalhat by nightfall.

Assistant commissioner of police, Dashashwamedh Zone, Atul Anjan Tripathi, explained that the event was an annual religious procession organised by the Manjhi (boatmen) community, which travels from Sheetla Ghat, Varanasi to the Sheetla Mata Temple in Adalhat, Mirzapur, and includes boatmen from other districts.

Tripathi stated, “They boarded boats equipped with DJ systems and departed from Sheetla Ghat for Adalhat on Sunday evening at 5:30 pm, returning to Varanasi by late Monday evening.” While two of the viral videos—which featured the DJ music—appear to have been recorded during the daytime, a third video—reportedly filmed late in the evening—shows a boatman consuming beer. Since the location depicted in that specific video falls within the limits of Mirzapur, the Bhelupur/Dashashwamedh police attempted to identify the individual by showing the footage to other boatmen, leading to Rajbhar’s arrest on Tuesday.