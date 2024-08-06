 Varanasi’s Anti Romeo Squad cracks down on harassment, checks 929 public spots in a month - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Varanasi’s Anti Romeo Squad cracks down on harassment, checks 929 public spots in a month

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Aug 06, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Anti Romeo Squad in Varanasi conducted checking at 929 public places to ensure women's safety. Awareness about helplines also provided. Actions taken against offenders.

The Anti Romeo Squad (ARS) in Varanasi conducted checking drive at 929 public places, including schools, colleges and parks in a month, to ensure safety of women and girls, informed additional deputy commissioner of police (Women Crime), Mamta Rani Chaudhary, who monitors the checking drive.

To ensure woman safety and empower them, the teams are carrying out the drives at public places including schools, colleges, educational places, ghats, parks, malls, major intersections, markets and bus stands, that fall under the jurisdiction of police station areas of Commissionerate of Police Varanasi. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
To ensure woman safety and empower them, the teams are carrying out the drives at public places including schools, colleges, educational places, ghats, parks, malls, major intersections, markets and bus stands, that fall under the jurisdiction of police station areas of Commissionerate of Police Varanasi. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The drive is being conducted at the instructions of Commissioner of Police Mohit Agarwal.

To ensure woman safety and empower them, the teams are carrying out the drives at public places including schools, colleges, educational places, ghats, parks, malls, major intersections, markets and bus stands, that fall under the jurisdiction of police station areas of Commissionerate of Police Varanasi.

Chaudhary informed that ARS also creates awareness among women about various woman helplines like 1076, 1090 Women Power Helpline, 1930 Cyber ​​Crime Helpline, 102 Health Service, 108 Ambulance Service, 1098 Child Helpline.

The team also takes necessary actions, including arrests, if any serious matter comes to light.

According to a press statement, in last one month, 1454 people have been checked and 316 were identified. Besides, one application was received, in which a case was registered and 56 people were released after talking to their family members through telephone.

Action was taken against 56 persons under section 34 (disorderly behaviour) of Police Act and against one person under 29 (1) BNS during last one month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Varanasi’s Anti Romeo Squad cracks down on harassment, checks 929 public spots in a month
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On