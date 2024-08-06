Varanasi’s Anti Romeo Squad cracks down on harassment, checks 929 public spots in a month

The Anti Romeo Squad (ARS) in Varanasi conducted checking drive at 929 public places, including schools, colleges and parks in a month, to ensure safety of women and girls, informed additional deputy commissioner of police (Women Crime), Mamta Rani Chaudhary, who monitors the checking drive. To ensure woman safety and empower them, the teams are carrying out the drives at public places including schools, colleges, educational places, ghats, parks, malls, major intersections, markets and bus stands, that fall under the jurisdiction of police station areas of Commissionerate of Police Varanasi. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The drive is being conducted at the instructions of Commissioner of Police Mohit Agarwal.

To ensure woman safety and empower them, the teams are carrying out the drives at public places including schools, colleges, educational places, ghats, parks, malls, major intersections, markets and bus stands, that fall under the jurisdiction of police station areas of Commissionerate of Police Varanasi.

Chaudhary informed that ARS also creates awareness among women about various woman helplines like 1076, 1090 Women Power Helpline, 1930 Cyber ​​Crime Helpline, 102 Health Service, 108 Ambulance Service, 1098 Child Helpline.

The team also takes necessary actions, including arrests, if any serious matter comes to light.

According to a press statement, in last one month, 1454 people have been checked and 316 were identified. Besides, one application was received, in which a case was registered and 56 people were released after talking to their family members through telephone.

Action was taken against 56 persons under section 34 (disorderly behaviour) of Police Act and against one person under 29 (1) BNS during last one month.