Varuna rejuvenation on cards as STP projects worth over 400 cr approved

: With the approval of two projects for the construction of STPs worth 85 MLD by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, measures are afoot to rejuvenate the Varuna river which has turned polluted due to untreated sewage falling into it. . The projects were approved in March this year. Now, planning has been started to work upon the construction of the STPs. (Sourced)

“Two projects have been approved by NMCG (National Mission for Clean Ganga) for reducing the pollution in Varuna river,” said project manager, Ganga Pollution Control Unit, Varanasi, Ashish Kumar Singh, and added that these are aimed at eliminating pollution from the river.

The project for Bhadohi stretch of the river is worth ₹127 crore. Three STPs together of 25 MLD capacity will be built in Bhadohi. Likewise, the project for Varanasi is worth ₹274 crore. An STP of 60 MLD capacity will be built in Varanasi so that untreated sewage can be tapped and treated, he added.

Together these projects are worth about ₹401 crore. The projects were approved in March this year. Now, planning has been started to work upon the construction of the STPs.

Varuna, the river of mythological importance, has been crying for attention to get rid of over 80 MLD (million litres daily) sewage falling into it from 13 out of 15 drains, which were tapped in 2021, and overflowed during rainy season since intercepting chambers (ICs) developed technical snag in the absence of proper maintenance and repairing.

The sewage water has turned the river black.

Most of the IC chambers for tapping the drains are choked due to which the drains are overflowing and falling into the river untreated, said a senior engineer of Ganga Pollution Control unit Varanasi. Earlier, in the city stretch of the river Varuna, there were 14 drains, out of which 13 were tapped. Together, these drains used to discharge around 50 MLD sewage water in Varuna.

A drain of 35 MLD came into the city limit after certain areas were included in the Varanasi Nagar Nigam limit. Thus together, at present, over 80 MLD sewage water goes to the river untreated.Singh confirmed that around 80 MLD sewage falls in the river Varuna. After construction of the STPs, the sewage will be tapped and untreated sewage will not fall in the river Varuna.

Steps taken earlier

As part of Varuna corridor project worth over ₹201 crore, channelization work was done by the Irrigation department from 2016 to 2021. Intercepting chambers were built to tap the drains and trenchless pipelines were laid on over 10 km long stretch of either side of the river for sending the intercepted sewage to MPS, Chauka Ghat. A footpath on13 km long stretch on either side of the river, railing, installation of street lights, strengthening of its banks, and grass turfing on either bank was also done as part of the project.After being tapped, these ICs functioned well and the drain tapping went on continuously, said a senior engineer of the irrigation department, and added that some of these ICs got partially choked and other developed technical snag in absence of proper maintenance and repairing. Though the IC chambers and tapping pipeline or channel are still functional, these are not capable to tap the drains effectively and divert them to main pumping station, Chauka Ghat. Consequently, the drains are falling into the river untreated.

An official of irrigation department accepted it. There is requirement of fund for repairing and maintenance of the ICs and pipeline every year. An annual fund of ₹2 crore will be needed for maintenance and repairing of the tapping channel and IC Chambers, added another official of the department.

The River Varuna, which originates at Phoolpur area of Prayagraj, confluences with the river Ganga near Adi Keshav Ghat in Varanasi after a journey of around 200 km. The 15 drains fall in this river in a 20 km long stretch in Varanasi. A Ganga pollution control unit engineer said that strategic alliance between NMCG, IIT (BHU) and Denmark unveiled an innovative Smart Laboratory on Clean Rivers (SLCR) Project in Varanasi. SLCR has to bring excellence in small river rejuvenation and management. It aims to use the expertise of both nations to rejuvenate the river Varuna using sustainable approaches.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, during his past several visits to Varanasi, instructed the officials to make a concrete plan for restoration of natural shape fo Varuna river. As a result of that, the two project now have been approved and will land on the ground soon.