Vehicle loan fraud in Ludhiana: Member of gang of dupesters arrested

Police have arrested a member of a gang of fraudsters who purchased vehicles after availing loans using fake identification cards and sold them. As the address and contact numbers provided were fake, finance companies and banks could not trace them to recover the loans.

The accused has been identified as Prem Verma of Jassian Road. Police have recovered five scooters from his possession.

ASI Ranjeet Singh of CIA staff 1 said the accused was arrested near Upkaar Nagar on the basis of a tip-off. He was riding a scooter and when police stopped him for checking, he failed to produce documents for the vehicle and was arrested. Police suspect the involvement of bank and finance firm officials in the crime.

Inspector Rajesh Sharma, in-charge at CIA staff-1, said that such vehicles are a big threat to law and order situation in the city. If they are used for a crime, police will not be able to trace the owner.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) , 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Division Number 8 police station.

Meanwhile, Jodhan police booked a man for furnishing a forged birth certificate to grab an elderly couple’s property. The accused has been identified as Pradeep Singh of Phallewal village, Ludhiana. He has been booked in a cheating case.