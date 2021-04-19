Vendor booked for Covid violations, but leaders let off

At a time when even our leaders are failing to follow covid-19 protocol in election rallies, rural district police have registered a case against a Pani Puri vendor for violating these norms in Jandiala Guru town. This is the first case registered in April. In March too, just a couple of cases were registered.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on the complaint of sub-inspector (SI) Balraj Singh. “We got a tip-off that one Amit Kuswah has been selling Pani Puri at his shop due to which a crowd had gathered with no one wearing a mask,” the SI’s complaint reads.

Amit was arrested, but was given bail. He has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

Police, however, have turned a blind eye to no masks being used at politicians’ rallies or elections. On Thursday, elections were held for electing presidents of the Jandiala municipal council and Rayya Nagar Panchayat. Both towns fall under rural district’s jurisdictions and in the town, over a 100 person had gathered, with no social distancing. Only few wore masks and pictures of these events were posted on social media.

The pictures are in contrast to the assertion of DSP Sukhwinderpal Singh, who was present in the Jandiala event. He said, “Social distancing norms were followed and everyone was provided with masks at the event.”

Even as rallies are proving to be a huge headache, farmers have also been holding rallies and functions despite the administration’s ban. On Sunday, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee held a Maharally in Bhagtanwala grain market, where thousands of farmers had gathered.

Gate Hakima SHO Ranjit Singh, under whose jurisdiction farmers had held the rally said, “I have no instruction to register any case for violation of covid-19 norms during farmers’ rally.” A spokesperson in Amritsar-rural police refuted any allegations of bias and said they had distributed over 4,000 masks to public on Friday. .

ELDERLY BARNALA COUPLE

HONOURED FOR GETTING THE JAB

Barnala Surjit Kaur, 96, and Krishan Singh, 92, of Barnala, got their first shot of the covid vaccine during a camp at the MC office of the town on Sunday. Barnala SDM Varjeet Walia and a team of the health department honoured the couple. “Vaccination is mandatory for prevention. People should follow instructions,” said Surjit, after getting the shot. Krishan added that both were fine.