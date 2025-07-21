Victim’s relative among five arrested for daylight robbery in Prayagraj

A distant relative of the victim has been identified as the mastermind behind the sensational daylight robbery that took place in Prayagraj’s Kaundhiara area on Friday. DCP (Trans Yamuna) Vivek Yadav said on Sunday that following an intensive investigation, police discovered that the relative, along with his four associates, had committed the crime. On Friday, in Jari Bazaar under Kaundhiara police station area, miscreants held the wife of a grain merchant hostage at knife point at knifepoint in broad daylight and looted valuables from their home (FOR REPRESENTATION)

He stated that all five accused involved in the crime have been sent to jail, and the stolen cash and jewellery have been recovered from their possession.

On Friday, in Jari Bazaar under Kaundhiara police station area, miscreants held the wife of a grain merchant hostage at knife point at knifepoint in broad daylight and looted valuables from their home. They escaped with around ₹2.5 lakh in cash and approximately 25 tolas of gold. Acting on a complaint filed by the victim’s husband, Raj Kumar Kesarwani—a foodgrain trader residing in Galla Mandi—the police registered a case and began investigations.

During the investigation it was revealed that the robbery occurred when the husband had left for his shop and his wife Radha had gone to a nearby temple. With the house door left open, two miscreants entered the premises. Meanwhile Radha returned and they overpowered her at knifepoint and carried out the robbery.

According to DCP Vivek Yadav, the mastermind behind the crime was identified as Vipin Kesarwani, a relative of the victim and the husband of Radha’s cousin.

His associates have been identified as Uttam Tiwari, Asif alias Faizan and Nikhil Singh, all residents of Lucknow.

Following the robbery, a Special Operations Group (SOG) team was deployed, and CCTV footage from around the house and nearby highway was reviewed. Based on the footage, police traced and detained Radha’s relative, Vipin, who confessed during interrogation and revealed the entire plot. Acting on his information, all four accomplices were arrested from the highway, and the car used in the crime was recovered.