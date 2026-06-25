Vineet Rai murder case: Cops rescue Rottweiler of fugitive criminal from locked house

A pet Rottweiler called Michael was rescued from the house of Shankar Pandey, in Gausabad area under Sadar Kotwali Police station area of Ghazipur district on Wednesday. The Rottweiler in the process of being rescued by the police and the animal welfare department (HT Photo)

Pandey is an accused in connection with the murder of Vineet Rai, a Ghazipur-based hotel businessman, who was shot dead on May 29, outside his hotel in the Sadar Kotwali area. He carries a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head.

Michael had been locked inside Pandey’s around-2000 square foot house for the last 26 days, after Pandey and his kin fled home locking the dog inside.

A police officer said that they received information about the dog left locked inside the house from locals who used to feed him. The dog used to walk inside the house and whenever he barked or seemed hungry, neighbours would toss food and water to him over the gate.

When locals informed the police, a team of officials, including Sadar Tehsildar Rajiv Yadav, Sadar Kotwali station house officer (SHO) Pramod Kumar Singh and veterinary expert Dr Hasnain Ansari reached Pandey’s house in the Gausabad area.

The dog was administered sedatives, after which a team from the animal husbandry department climbed over the boundary wall, muzzled the dog, and brought it out. The team then rushed him to the Government Veterinary Hospital, where he underwent a health check-up and arrangements were made for his feeding.

Dr Ansari said, “A health check up of the dog has been done and it was offered food. The dog will be kept at a safe location.”