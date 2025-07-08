Violence erupts during eviction drive in Assam’s Dhubri; MLA among many detained

Silchar: Tensions flared in Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday during an eviction drive carried out by the state government, as groups of alleged encroachers clashed with security personnel and attacked government officials. The protesters said they had been living in the area for many years and accused the state government of using unnecessary force against them.

The incident occurred in the Chapar revenue circle, where the administration has been working to clear over 3,000 bighas of land for a proposed thermal power project by the Adani Group.

According to officials, the eviction drive was met with resistance from a section of local residents. During the operation, protesters reportedly hurled stones at police and targeted government property, prompting a strong security response.

“Some locals attempted to disrupt the eviction drive. Individuals engaged in violence, including stone-pelting and damaging equipment. They tried to destroy government machinery, including an excavator. Police acted quickly to bring the situation under control,” a senior district official told HT.

“They must give us land to settle. Where should we go now?” a local resident said, blaming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for targeting them because of their religious identity.

“In the past, when Assam was ruled by the Congress, we lived peacefully. Now the BJP is unnecessarily targeting us,” she added.

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, who attempted to visit the eviction site, was detained by police. He was stopped from entering the restricted area and taken into preventive custody.

Minister Ashok Singhal condemned the violence. “The violent attack on police and officials during the Chapar eviction drive in Dhubri, including stone-pelting and targeting public property, is absolutely unacceptable,” he wrote on social media.

He further wrote, “The illegal encroachers dared to assault law enforcement — this shows the extent of political support they have. People of Assam know who is backing them. They won’t be forgiven.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that the government would launch a large-scale land clearance campaign in Dhubri and Goalpara districts to remove alleged encroachments on both public and forest land.

On Monday, Sarma said these eviction drives are being conducted to protect Assam’s land from illegal migrants and to ensure the rights and freedom of indigenous people.

District administration officials said that in Dhubri alone, around 1,200–1,400 families are being evicted from three revenue villages.

Another eviction operation is scheduled in Goalpara later this week, where approximately 1,100 families will be displaced to free around 1,040 bighas of forest land.

Officials said all legal procedures were followed and prior notices were served to the occupants.