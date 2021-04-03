IND USA
The Haryana Congress chief hit-out at BJP for naming Congress in the incident and said that she was waiting to see when the saffron party will blame Nehru for the attack. (HT FILE)
others

Violence is unacceptable, but provocation is wrong too: Selja

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Friday said that violence as a way of protest is wrong but provocation of farmers by the BJP leaders is also condemnable
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 01:07 AM IST

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Friday said that violence as a way of protest is wrong but provocation of farmers by the BJP leaders is also condemnable.

She was in Ambala’s Jandali to inaugurate a service center in ward 15 by party leader advocate Puneet, and was reacting to the incident where Punjab BJP MLA Arun Narang was allegedly beaten up and stripped by farmers.

“Violence is unacceptable in any situation but BJP leaders leaving no stone unturned in issuing provocative statements against farmers is also wrong. First they provoked the farmers and now when there is a reaction, the leaders are trying to act innocent.”

She hit-out at BJP for naming Congress in the incident and said that she was waiting to see when the saffron party will blame Nehru for the attack.

On party’s organisational structuring in districts, Selja said the process has been started with appointments of observers, a report will be taken, and a decision is expected soon.

