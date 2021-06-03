VKSU latest to go under additional charge, V-C sent on leave

Most of the universities are currently without a full-time vice-chancellor, and the latest to go under additional charge of a serving vice-chancellor is the Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU), Ara, whose incumbent V-C Devi Prasad Tiwari to proceed on compulsory leave by the Governor’s office on the charges of preventing inquiry into alleged financial irregularities ordered by the Raj Bhawan and till the completion of inquiry.

Magadh University V-C Rajendra Prasad has been given the additional charge of VKSU.

Governor is the ex official chancellor of state universities in Bihar.

“Not allowing investigation by the committee constituted by the Raj Bhawan is a serious charge of gross indiscipline and highly condemnable. It shows you don’t want the investigation to be completed, which is highly objectionable,” Robert L Chongthu, principal secretary to the Governor, wrote to Tiwari.

Earlier, Raj Bhawan has served show-cause to Tiwari, to which he responded. However, the Chancellor’s office did not find it satisfactory.

This is not the first time in Bihar that a V-C has been asked to proceed on compulsory leave or unceremoniously ousted.

Earlier, there was an inquiry ordered against MU V-C by the Raj Bhawan. The post of MU registrar Is also under additional charge after the previous incumbent was removed. The registrar of Pataliputra University is holding the charge of Magadh University as well as Patna University.

At present, most of the universities in Bihar are under additional charge, with one vice-chancellor holding charge of four universities or one registrar holding charge of three universities. Even principals are holding charge of two-three colleges. Lalit Narayan Mishra University’s (Darbhanga) V-C SP Singh has been given the additional charge of Aryabhatta Knowledge University (AKU), Pataliputra University and Maulana Mazharul Haq Arabic and Persian University -all in Patna.

Besides Singh, TM Bhagalpur University VC Neelima Gupta is also holding the additional charge of Munger University, while BRA Bihar University VC Hanuman Prasad Pandey holds the additional charge of Nalanda Open University (NOU).