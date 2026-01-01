Nine cyber criminals, including the kingpin of an interstate gang, were arrested from Gandhinagar Colony in Varanasi on Wednesday for alleged cyber fraud through share trading using fake call centres, said police. Vns police arrest 9 cyber criminals for cheating through share trading

A large number of mobile ATM SIM cards, bank account details, laptops, and ₹4,88,920 in cash were recovered from their possession, said the officer.

The accused were Shomil Modanwal, 26, Abhay Morcha, 25, Amit Singh, 23, Krishna Vishwakarma, 25, Abhishek Tiwari, 25, Shiva Vaishya, 26, Aman Maurya, 25, Vijay Kumar alias Bikki, 25, and Sujan Chaurasia, said additional deputy commissioner of police, Varuna Zone, Neetu Kadyan.

Assistant commissioner of police, cyber crime, Vidush Saxena said the Cyber Crime Branch Varanasi received information that some cyber criminals were cheating people through fake share trading through illegal call centres.

A team led by inspector in-charge of Cyber Crime Police Station, Gopal Ji Kushwaha was formed and his team was directed to uncover the incident.

Based on that, a case was registered under sections 318(2), 318(4), 61(2), 317(2) BNS & 66C, 66D IT Act at Police Station Cyber Crime. Thereafter, nine cyber criminals were arrested, said the ACP.

The ACP said that initial investigation revealed that the cybercriminals involved in this incident first placed ads on social media platforms, using the names of well-established companies. Through this, they obtained data on the general public and using this data, they called people, gave them various offers, and introduced themselves as trading experts. They trapped the common people and obtain their Demat account login ID and password.