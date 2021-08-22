Warasagaon and Temghar dams filled to capacity

PUNE Continuous rainfall in the catchment areas has seen Warasagaon and Temghar dams reach 100% of storage capacity, while Khadakwasla dam is at 59.59% of capacity.

“Khadakwasala dam is very small as compared to other four dams and since water is released continuously from the dam for Pune Municipal Corporation supply, the water level is at 59.59%,” said HV Gunale, chief engineer, water resources, Pune division.

Heavy rains in the month of July and moderate rains in August have kept water level in all dams high.

“If you look at the Khadakwasla complex (Warasgaon, Temghar, Panshet and Khadakwasla) there is a total of 29 TMC of water. When needed we will release water,” added Gunale.

Even though Warasgaon and Panshet are filled a decision is on releasing water from here is to be taken.

“Since light rainfall is occurring, we don’t find the need to release water right now. If the pattern of rain changes, then we may release water from the dams,” said an officer from the water resources department.

The India Meteorological Department, Pune, has forecast light rain till August 28.