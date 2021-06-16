Ward members to run rural water supply system

PATNA

The state panchayati raj department has come out with a self-sustaining model to operate and maintain rural water schemes, which have been set up in around 58,000 gram panchayats across the state under the CM’s flagship programme — Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal mission.

As per the new mechanism, which got the state cabinet’s nod on Tuesday, each ward member would be getting a monthly incentive of ₹5,000 for running and maintaining the water supply installations. This is beside the grant ₹2,000, which the ward members would get for payment of electricity bill and carry out routine repair of the water stations.

Panchayati raj minister Samrat Chaudhary said,“The department would offer extra financial help to the ward members for expansion of the supply network in rural areas on the recommendations of the respective ward management committee upon proper verification.”

Additional chief secretary (panchayati raj), Amrit Lal Meena, said the department resorted to a new mechanism to ensure proper running of water supply schemes in rural areas following complaints of irregularities in their operations. “Now, the ward members would be given the responsibility to run and maintain the water supply operation so that they are accessible to villagers,” said Meena.

Explaining the modalities for funding, the minister said ward members, who would be given the responsibility to run the supply system, would be authorised to collect water tax of ₹30 from each household per month. “Half of the total water tax collection would be given to the ward members as remuneration, beside monthly honorarium of ₹2000 per month,” said Chaudhary.

As per the existing norms, each water supply system is supposed to cater to nearly 200 households. Hence each ward member collect ₹6000 from the water consumers every month. “Of the total sum, 50% would be given to the local panchayati raj institutions, while the rest would be given to the ward members,” said the minister, adding that the department had allocated nearly ₹1.40 lakh as annual expenditure on running each supply system, carry out repairs and pay the electricity charge.