Warring posts Akalis’ video alleging illegal mining; all muck, says Manpreet

Bathinda Congress MLA from Gidderbaha Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday joined the Akalis in opposing and taking potshots at Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and his aide’s alleged support to illegal mining in Bathinda.

Warring posted videos that former Akali MLA Sarup Chand Singla had shot a video of mining, purportedly being carried out illegally at a thermal power plant compound on Sunday morning. The videos were shared from his verified Twitter handle and on the Facebook page. Later, Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu also retweeted Warring’s videos.

Singla added instead of sand, fly ash of non-functional coal-based power generation facility is being used for developmental works in the city. “Sand and earth is also being excavated without any government authorisation, at the behest of Manpreet Badal and his brother-in-law, Jaijeet Singh Johal,” he alleged.

Demanding a fair probe, the Akali leader also claimed that a bid was made to attack him while he making the video of the illegal mining.

Warring, however, tagged chief minister Amarinder Singh with a demand to take action against the people who are behind all this. “These are the people who are pulling Congress down,” tweeted Warring.

In a written statement, Manpreet’s office rubbished all charges that Singla has levelled. The communiqué was silent on Warring’s allegations.

Senior deputy mayor Ashok Pradhan said Singla was misleading the public by creating confusion between fly ash and sand. “Construction material for development work is being used as per prescribed standards. There is no complaint from any quarter about the quality of work being done. If any laxity is found, payment to contractors will be stopped,” said Pradhan. There was no clarity on who is using fly ash of the thermal plant.

Lehra Mohabbat-based thermal plant DP Garg chief engineer, who also has the charge of Bathinda’s unused power plant, did not respond to calls and text messages.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said huge stock of fly ash is lying in dykes spread over 800-acre and its commercial use lies with the thermal plant management. “There are no sand deposits in or around the thermal plant. The administration has not received any complaint of any mining activity, but I will get the matter examined,” the DC added.