IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Waste pickers’ children write to minister to increase amount of scholarship
HT Image
HT Image
others

Waste pickers’ children write to minister to increase amount of scholarship

PUNE At least 1,500 children of waste pickers from Pune have written to Maharashtra’s cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde to increase scholarships amount, as promised to them
READ FULL STORY
By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST

PUNE At least 1,500 children of waste pickers from Pune have written to Maharashtra’s cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde to increase scholarships amount, as promised to them.

There was no response to HT’s questions from Munde as of March 4.

“All children of waste pickers are eligible under the centrally sponsored pre-matric scholarship for those engaged in an occupation involving cleaning and prone to health hazards. In 2018, the central government announced an increase in the amount from Rs1,850 to 3,000 per year, but the state government has not implemented the change,” said Poornima Chikarmane, from Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat, Pune.

These children wrote postcards and held posters with slogans to create awareness about the cleaning occupations scheme on March 1 which is celebrated as the International Waste Pickers’ Day.

The postcard reads “Sir, I am Sachin Kamble from Pune. I study in Class 8 in Babu Jagjivan Ram school. My mother is a waste picker. I receive the scholarship amount of 1,850 per year which is given to children of waste pickers but the central government has changed the amount to 3,000 per year in 2018. The change has not been reflected by the state government and I am deprived of the money which I need to continue my education. Covid has severely affected our studies and we request you to please grant us our rightful amount of scholarship.”

Chikarmane had met minister Mundhe along with the deputy chairperson of the legislative council, Neelam Gorhe just prior to the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Mayur Gaikwad, one of the students of Class 10, said, “I am protesting for our rights, only because we know that if we don’t get the scholarship we will never be able to pursue higher education.

Another student of Class 10 Poonam Shinde, said, “My mother has spent her life collecting waste, it is such an important service. Why does it take so long to recognize our value to the world and give us what is rightfully ours.”

“We hope that our handwritten letters will hasten the process and we get a sum of 3,000 as the scholarship starting this year itself”, said Rutuja Mote, a student of Class 8, studying in PMC school, daughter of a waste picker from Yerawada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Waste pickers’ children write to minister to increase amount of scholarship

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST
PUNE At least 1,500 children of waste pickers from Pune have written to Maharashtra’s cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde to increase scholarships amount, as promised to them
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

3.79 lakh households in rural Pune without tap water connection

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:46 PM IST
PUNE At least 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Dalit activist Shiv Kumar out on bail

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Dalit activist Shiv Kumar was released from prison after a local court in Sonepat granted him bail in the third case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s problem: Better on sustainability, but low on economic ability, quality of life

By Yogesh Joshi and Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:51 PM IST
PUNE While Pune has officially been tagged the second best among 49 cities in the country considered on the “Ease of Living Index”, released by the Centre on Thursday, there is a catch
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

ITF $25K wwomen’s tennis tournament in Pune from March 7

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:39 PM IST
PUNE Pro tennis returns to the city after the Covid break, as it gears-up to host the KPIT MSLTA ITF $25K wwomen’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana tennis courts from March 7-14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

65-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:24 PM IST
PUNE A 65-year-old man has been arrested by the Pune police on Thursday, for sexually assaulting a minor girl from his neighbourhood, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khadak police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pimpri-Chinchwad 16th on Ease of Living index; PCMC outdoes Pune on municipal performance

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:19 PM IST
PUNE With a score of 57
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Much irony, little ecstasy: Punekars react to city’s Ease of Living index ranking

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:10 PM IST
PUNE On the day Pune was adjudged to be the second most liveable city in country, residents grappled with long traffic jams and increasing pollution in the peth (old city) areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1 arrest after 21-yr-old housewife dies by suicide; family booked in case involving dowry demands

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:01 PM IST
PUNE A man has been arrested by the Pune police after his sister-in-law died by suicide in their house in Chandan nagar on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

80-yr-old gagged, bound; caretaker assaulted in Rs4.25 lakh Pashan robbery

By HTC
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:56 PM IST
PUNE The Pune police booked four unidentified men for gagging and robbing an 80-year-old woman after forcefully entering her house in Panchavati area of Pashan, on Wednesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Indian Army opens probe into entrance exam paper leak

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:48 PM IST
PUNE The Indian Army is also investigating the leak of the question paper for its common entrance examination for recruitment of soldiers (general duty), as per a statement issued by the Army on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: The leaf cups vs brass bowls debate swings an election

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:17 PM IST
In 1935, the Government of India Act granted a large measure of autonomy to the provinces in British India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (PTI)
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (PTI)
others

Sasikala quits politics ahead of TN election: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:19 AM IST
In a two-page statement, Sasikala urged the AIADMK cadre to stay united and defeat the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the assembly polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. (REUTERS)
A view of the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. (REUTERS)
others

Arunachal to develop 3 villages on China border to check ‘foreign misadventure’

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh shares an 1126km-long border with China. Due to high altitude and inhospitable terrain, most of these border areas are not clearly marked and there have been reports of incursions in past
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vij tweeted his opinions on Twitter in Hindi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Vij tweeted his opinions on Twitter in Hindi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Haryana minister advises Rahul Gandhi to leave Congress over Emergency remarks

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet that accepting that it was a mistake, wasn’t enough
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP