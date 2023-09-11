‘Waste to wealth’ is new LMC mantra as mayor completes 100 days in office

LUCKNOW On completing her first 100 days in office, Mayor Sushma Kharakwal highlighted her accomplishments, emphasising the transition towards the “Waste to Wealth” model, while terming her tenure thus far a success. She made these statements as the foundation stones for 282 projects, with a total value of ₹96 crore, were being laid at Jhandi Park in Lalbagh on Saturday. Mayor Sushma Kharakwal (HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also attended the event. Addressing the gathering, he said, “The pace of development work has accelerated in these 100 days, and we intend to maintain this momentum for the future. Lucknow is on its way to becoming one of the best smart cities, with the state government’s goal being to transform it into a zero-waste city.”

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal claimed that her efforts had led to the dismissal of waste management company Ecogreen, with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation taking over waste collection duties. She elaborated, “Under the new solid waste policy, LMC will passionately adopt the ‘Waste to Wealth’ model, focusing on generating CNG and electricity through innovative waste recycling initiatives.”

She further added, “Starting in September, the daily wages of approximately 8,500 sanitation workers will increase from ₹308 to ₹388. Additionally, six LMC-run schools will be embraced by local entrepreneurs, while nine LMC dispensaries will undergo significant renovations. To streamline waste collection in narrow lanes, 1,215 new rickshaw trolleys, 2,605 spades (shovels), and 1,000 handcarts will be procured. Prioritizing the safety of our employees, we will acquire 4,132 safety helmets, 4,132 safety goggles, and 4,132 rubber goggles for sewer cleaning.”

In contrast, opposition corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan accused the mayor of making grandiose claims and accomplishing “nothing” for the residents of Lucknow. He questioned, “The mayor has spent approximately ₹1 crore on her bungalow-cum-camp office. Can she explain why her family resides there, and how much money has been squandered on its opulent interior improvements, making it resemble a palace?”

He continued, “Upon completing 100 days in office, the booklet detailing the mayor’s accomplishments is riddled with falsehoods. There has been no progress in any development work in 110 city wards during these 100 days, leaving the people of Lucknow in dire straits. Door-to-door waste collection has come to a grinding halt, and the entire city is marred by heaps of refuse.”

Chauhan went on to add, “The mayor boasts of terminating Ecogreen’s contract as an achievement, but this process has been ongoing for the past year. Furthermore, she has failed to provide any alternative arrangement after Ecogreen’s removal.”

Moreover, Chauhan emphasised, “Over 1,500 complaints concerning street lights remain unresolved in the integrated complaint system. In terms of air quality rankings, Lucknow has plummeted from number 1 last year to number 24 this year, and yet she presents it as an achievement.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON