Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (Jan 30, 31, Feb 1)

Craft, cuisine and culture: The Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival returns Don’t miss the keynote address delivered by Nobel laureate Abhijeet Banerjee. (HT Photo)

What: Celebrate craft, culture, and food as the Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival returns for its 17th edition. This year’s festival will trace connections between Lucknow and Calcutta, all the way back to Wajid Ali Shah, who moved from Awadh to Calcutta after his kingdom was annexed by the British in 1856.

Staying true to its origins, the festival will open with the inauguration of the Weaves and Crafts Bazaar, spotlighting weaving traditions such as kantha, jamdani, and chikankari.

Look forward to several performances, including a dhaak performance by Gokul Das Dhaaki and his troupe, a narrative kathak solo by danseuse Shruti Ghosh, qawwali by the Shahid Sami Niyazi Brothers, and a dastangoi adaptation of the classic Persian text Mantiq-ut-Taair by Kafeel Jafri.

Don’t miss the keynote address delivered by Nobel laureate Abhijeet Banerjee, as well as the dawn concert — a sarod and tabla jugalbandi featuring Ustad Irfan Muhammad Khan and Ustad Ilmas Husain Khan.

Food remains a highlight, with the Lazzat-e-Khaas section featuring home chefs such as Anjum Hasan and Nasreen Khan serving rare heirloom recipes. Beyond the stalls, the festival offers exclusive ticketed dining experiences at heritage locations such as Sultan Palace, Mahmudabad House, and Mall Kothi, alongside guided heritage walks and workshops.

When: January 30 to February3; 5.30 am to 9 pm

When: Safed Baradari, Raja Ram Pal Singh Park; and Amir-ud-Daulah Library, Qaiser Bagh

Entry: Prices start at ₹100; tickets are available on mslf.in

One-of-a-kind: A pomedy show

What: Get ready for a homecoming filled with verse and good vibes as Saurabh Saga Singh sweeps back to his home turf to present an evening of pomedy (poetry + comedy).

In his offering, Qareeb Qareeb Single, he uses his signature mix of soulful shayari and witty punchlines to explore the great confusion we call love, highlighting the funny yet poignant struggles of modern dating.

When: February 1, 5 pm

Where: Hashtag Café

Entry: Prices start at ₹99

The Gramophone Art Festival

What: Journey back in time this weekend with the Gramophone Art Festival, a celebration of nostalgia. The evening promises a soulful musical line-up of classical bandish, graceful Kathak, authentic folk, and timeless Bollywood hits, performed by Neelam Abha, Parul Aali, Abhishek Vijay, and others.

The experience extends beyond the stage. As the music festival spills into the arts, visitors can sign up for creative workshops in crochet, baking, and embroidery, or browse a curated selection by independent design brands offering apparel, accessories, and home décor.

When: February 1, noon onwards

Where: Sangeet Natak Academy, Gomti Nagar

Entry: Prices start at ₹175

Headstart: A run organised by IIM-Lucknow

What: Manfest-Varchasva, the annual business, cultural, and sports festival of IIM-Lucknow, is organising the Lucknow City Run. Focused on promoting fitness, unity, and community spirit, the event is open to all.

Whether you are a casual jogger or a seasoned athlete, you can take on the 10 km challenge to push your limits, or join the 5 km route for an easier run. Sign up to offer your support or join in for the camaraderie of fellow residents. The route begins at Gate No. 3, Lohia Park, turns towards Front Park, and then towards the Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial. The 5 km runners will turn back towards Lohia Park at this point, while the others will continue towards Vipul Khand and Janeshwar Mishra Park before returning to the memorial and finishing the 10 km route at a point on Lohia Path.

When: February 1, 6 am

Where: Lohia Park Gate No. 3, Gomti Riverfront

Entry: Free, but registration online is compulsory. Go to iiml-manfestvarchasva.com to register

Divine beats: A journey within

What: Let devotional melodies sweep you away at Karwaan Studio as RJ Prateek curates a memorable evening of bhajans, blending slow, soulful renditions with energetic, immersive rhythms. Whether you seek solace, clarity, or simply a connection with the self, this offers an opportunity to recharge.

When: February 1; 4.30 pm

Where: Karwaan Studio

Entry: Prices start at ₹349