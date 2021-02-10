Weight loss, anxiety common symptoms reported by Covid-recovered patients, say Pune doctors
PUNE A presentation on Covid-19 by senior doctors in the city noted that patients lost an incredible amount of weight during treatment and reported anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder among those who had recovered.
The doctors also noted that hypertension and obesity were the most common comorbid conditions reported in Covid-related deaths.
The presentation at the collector’s office on Wednesday, saw senior doctors present the treatment procedure and medications used in case of critical and rare Covid cases.
Dr Dileep Kadam, professor of medicine, Kashibai Navale Medical College, who is also heading city’s Covid task force, said, “We have seen that in most critical patients weight loss was common and to a great extent. Patients have lost almost 7 kg of weight and in some critical patients we have seen that patients have lost 14 kg just during the treatment.”
“The most common psychiatric problems among patients during recovery has been anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and excessive use of tobacco. During recovery, patients need psychiatric analysis as part of rehabilitation,” he said.
Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, said, “This was kind of an interaction and brainstorming session for doctors from Pune where we discussed Covid treatment protocol beyond the set SOP’s by the Centre and the state.”
“In a situation where a critical patient is not responding well to existing SOP’s the treating doctor has to take the call and look beyond these set procedures. The presentation aimed to provide data and information which will act as a reference in case there are such cases in future,” he said.
As of Tuesday, out of the 3.92 lakh Covid cases, 3.87 lakh have recovered while 8,061 were declared dead, according to the state health department.
