West Champaran hooch deaths: Two main accused held

Bettiah police on Tuesday arrested two key accused in West Champaran’s hooch incident, in which 16 people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor last week, police said.

Bettiah superintendent of police (SP) Upendra Nath Verma said those arrested were the key accused in the case registered with Lauriya police station on July 17. “Raids are on to arrest other accused. We have got some important clues,” said SP Verma.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ajay Choudhary, 30, and Amresh Ram, 27, both residents of Deurawa village under Lauriya police station of West Champaran district.

At least 16 people died in separate villages at Lauriya and Ramnagar blocks of West Champaran between July 9 and 15 following consumption of spurious liquor.