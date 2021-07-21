West Champaran hooch deaths: We are being pressurised to change our statement, say victims’ families

The families of hooch tragedy victims in Sabeya village of West Champaran district on Wednesday alleged they were being pressured to change their statements that mentioned that the deaths occurred due to consumption of spurious liquor.

According to victim Taj Mohammed’s (60) brother-in-law Wakil Khan, his family, including the deceased’s wife Quairaisa Khantoon, have been facing a lot of pressure to change their statement. “We have been approached by various sources who want us to replace Hardiya village in our statement with any other location where my brother-in-law consumed liquor,” said Wakil Khan, while refusing to reveal the identity of the persons who approached.

Azad Miyan (28), son of another victim Jowahir Miyan, also complained of the same issue. “My father consumed liquor with three other co-villagers on July 10 and July 11 at Hardiya village. Some people want us to change our statement but we will not come under any pressure,” said Azad.

However, the family members of victim Guddu Miyan (35) denied facing any pressure on his family. “He (Guddu) was a habitual drinker and we are clueless about where he went that day,” said Mohammed Samshuddin, Guddu’s brother, whose family did not specify the location where the victim consumed liquor.

The development came days after 16 people died in Ramnagar and Lauriya blocks of West Champaran. Many families accepted in a written statement that the deaths occurred due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, Betiha and Bagaha police arrested 19 people for their alleged involvement in liquor smuggling, police said on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the police, 132.9 litres of liquor was seized from their possession during raids.