Wetlands safe havens for bootleggers

Wetlands are not just ecological treasure troves, but also seemingly the operational base of illicit liquor factories – it has come to light – in the Prayagraj region.

As the menace of illicit liquor continues to claim lives, police and excise department officials religiously raid and destroy illegal liquor manufacturing units, being run in remote rural areas. However, these teams often fail to locate the units being run in the wetlands.

The large wetlands of the Yamuna and the Ganga are safe havens for bootleggers and illegal liquor manufacturers, boats, camels and milk cans being used to supply hooch to different areas.

The banks of the two rivers consist of ravines at many places which become safe hideouts for illegal liquor manufacturers and suppliers.

An excise department official said that people involved in illegal liquor and hooch business choose wetlands as their hideouts. In a bid to avoid being spotted, they hide liquor gallons inside rivers and small ponds. Often, they bury the liquor gallons in the sand and take them out as per demand. Being locals, persons involved in the illegal trade are aware of the geography of the wetlands and often dodge the police and excise teams, he added.

To supply illegal liquor and hooch to other villages, boats and camels are used which remain out of police sights. Camels are usually used in wetlands of the Ganga to transport vegetables and agricultural produce. Liquor gallons and pouches can be supplied in large quantities on camels to far-flung areas. Bahmalpur, Khaptiha, Kanihar, Phaphamau and many villages in banks of Ganga are notorious for illegal liquor manufacturing while Kanjasa, Arail, Lavayan, Sandwa etc in the trans-Yamuna area are considered hotspots of the hooch business.

Ashutosh Mishra, SP, crime said that in a bid to completely crush the menace of illegal liquor, the informer network in remote rural areas will be strengthened. The help of locals will be taken to trace illegal liquor manufacturing units in wetlands and banks of rivers, he added.

In many trans-Yamuna areas, bootleggers sell illegal liquor on boats and immediately take the boat in the middle of the river if they spot the police approaching. During the lockdown, the illegal hooch business was at its peak. Illegal liquor manufacturers earned hefty cash by supplying it on boats to different areas.