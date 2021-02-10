IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Why did Fadnavis take oath secretly: Shiv Sena hits back at Amit Shah
Amit Shah on Sunday had said there was no talks behind closed doors on sharing the chief minister’s (CM) post with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. (PTI File)
Amit Shah on Sunday had said there was no talks behind closed doors on sharing the chief minister’s (CM) post with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. (PTI File)
others

Why did Fadnavis take oath secretly: Shiv Sena hits back at Amit Shah

The Shiv Sena criticised Union home minister Amit Shah over his remarks that there was no talks behind closed doors on sharing the chief minister’s (CM) post with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party
READ FULL STORY
By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:55 AM IST

The Shiv Sena criticised Union home minister Amit Shah over his remarks that there was no talks behind closed doors on sharing the chief minister’s (CM) post with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Taunting Shah for his remark that he does everything in broad daylight, an editorial in mouthpiece Saamana stated that even the Sena believed in the same philosophy.

“The Shiv Sena openly joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form a government. However, we would like to know how come [former Maharashtra CM] Devendra Fadnavis took oath secretly in the morning if the party believed in doing things in broad daylight?” it read.

After fighting polls together, the Sena broke ties with BJP in 2019, as the latter refused to share the top post with the its long-term ally.

On Sunday, Shah had refuted reports that he had promised to share the post of CM with the Sena for an equal term. “They [Sena] said I had promised them [that both parties would share the post] in a closed-door meeting at Matoshree. I never do anything behind [closed] doors. Everything is done in daylight,” said Shah. He also questioned Thackeray for keeping quiet over the issue while campaigning for the Assembly polls, when it was openly said at different platforms that Fadnavis would occupy the top post.

The editorial also read that instead of making misleading claims, Shah should concentrate on the Uttarakhand glacier disaster and farmers’ agitation. The mouthpiece also alleged that all attempts were being made to topple the state government, but they did not succeed. It also took a jibe at Shah for saying BJP would have finished the Sena. The editorial said those who wished the Sena’s end have themselves vanished from the political scene.

Meanwhile, BJP asked the Sena to introspect.

“The Sena fought the polls in alliance with us and then formed government with the Congress and NCP – the same parties they had attacked. They need to introspect instead of blaming us,” said BJP spokesperson Bhalchandra Shirsat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The move will allow the civic body to make the required decisions to construct the project, subject to further approvals from the committee at each stage. (HT File)
The move will allow the civic body to make the required decisions to construct the project, subject to further approvals from the committee at each stage. (HT File)
others

Mumbai’s first desalination plant gets BMC panel’s go-ahead

By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:26 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to set up a desalination plant in the city received an in-principle approval from the civic standing committee on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Thane AEC, Lakdawala will remain in police custody till Friday. (HT File)
According to Thane AEC, Lakdawala will remain in police custody till Friday. (HT File)
others

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala in Thane AEC custody till Friday

By Anamika Gharat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The officers will question him in Rs2-crore extortion case, registered at a police station in Kalyan in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Culling is done within a one-kilometre radius of the affected poultry farm and is started only after receiving a confirmation from NIHSAD. (HT PHOTO)
Culling is done within a one-kilometre radius of the affected poultry farm and is started only after receiving a confirmation from NIHSAD. (HT PHOTO)
others

Avian influenza: 100,000 more birds culled as virus spreads in Maharashtra

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The state recorded 1,291 bird deaths on Tuesday, of which 1,266 are poultry birds. The total number of bird deaths caused by avian influenza has risen to 41,504
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shortfall in supply is attributed to unseasonal rains last November. (HT File)
The shortfall in supply is attributed to unseasonal rains last November. (HT File)
others

Supply hit, onion prices rise in Mumbai

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The onion supplies to the wholesale agriculture produce market committee (APMC) market in Vashi have reduced by over 40%, leading to rise in prices at both wholesale and retail markets
READ FULL STORY
Close
The increase in fuel prices has been witnessed after two days. On February 7, the price of one litre of petrol was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93.49 and one litre of diesel was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83.99. (Reuters file)
The increase in fuel prices has been witnessed after two days. On February 7, the price of one litre of petrol was 93.49 and one litre of diesel was 83.99. (Reuters file)
others

Fuel prices rise: Petrol at 93.8/l in Mumbai, diesel for 84.36

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Transporters across the country will meet on February 13 to decide on the action to be taken after the constant increase in fuel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah had visited Sindhudurg to inaugurate a medical college on Sunday. (PTI File)
Shah had visited Sindhudurg to inaugurate a medical college on Sunday. (PTI File)
others

2 days after Amit Shah’s Maharashtra visit, 6 BJP councillors join Shiv Sena

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The six were unlikely to get a re-nomination in the next civic polls, and hence they joined the Sena, hoping for party tickets, said sources
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah on Sunday had said there was no talks behind closed doors on sharing the chief minister’s (CM) post with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. (PTI File)
Amit Shah on Sunday had said there was no talks behind closed doors on sharing the chief minister’s (CM) post with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. (PTI File)
others

Why did Fadnavis take oath secretly: Shiv Sena hits back at Amit Shah

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The Shiv Sena criticised Union home minister Amit Shah over his remarks that there was no talks behind closed doors on sharing the chief minister’s (CM) post with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party
READ FULL STORY
Close
DIG vigilance Ashok Kumar (HT PHOTO)
DIG vigilance Ashok Kumar (HT PHOTO)
others

DIG accused of assaulting Vij’s brother suspended; court grants him bail

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Two days after deputy inspector general (DIG), vigilance, Ambala Range, Ashok Kumar, was booked for allegedly assaulting Kapil Vij, the brother of Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij, the state government suspended him with immediate effect on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials from the department of higher and technical education offered no comment and said the government is yet to make any announcement on this issue. (HT File)
Officials from the department of higher and technical education offered no comment and said the government is yet to make any announcement on this issue. (HT File)
others

Coaching classes owners seek Maharashtra govt’s approval to reopen

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:46 AM IST
A delegation of owners of coaching classes met minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant and submitted a draft of SOP that they would follow if allowed to reopen
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Kalyan police personnel is vaccinated at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)
A Kalyan police personnel is vaccinated at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)
others

500 Thane cops vaccinated; KDMC chief takes the shot

By Anamika Gharat and Sajana Nambiar, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Around 500 cops from Thane commissionerate have been vaccinated in the second phase in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
A frontline worker takes a selfie while being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A frontline worker takes a selfie while being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Poor response to post-Covid-19 rehab centre in Kalyan

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The post-Covid rehabilitation centre (daycare facility for pulmonary physiotherapy) which was functional in Kalyan for around 45 days was closed due to poor response from Covid recovered patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 lakh, booked
Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying 80 lakh, booked
others

Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying 80 lakh, booked

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Waliv police on Tuesday booked a Vasai-based builder for staging his own kidnapping on January 18, to evade payment of 80 lakh, that he had borrowed from 25 people
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sidhu spent 13 days as fugitive with friends, was active on Facebook

By Prawesh Lama and Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers protesters at Singhu border never allowed actor-activist Deep Sidhu to speak from the stage because of his “association with the ruling party” and his “extremist views”, said Harinder Happy, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- a group of 40 farm unions that is spearheading the agitation against the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which is executing the four projects said while work on some has already begun, on others it will start this year.(HT File PHOTO)
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which is executing the four projects said while work on some has already begun, on others it will start this year.(HT File PHOTO)
others

NHAI to start work on crucial decongestion projects in Delhi this year

By Risha Chitlangia, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The four projects are National Highway 709B (Akshardham to Eastern Peripheral Expressway to Saharanpur bypass), Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway to KMP interchange via Kalindi Kunj bypass (part of Delhi-Mumbai expressway), Urban Extension Road (UER)-II and Dwarka Expressway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

39-year-old man found bludgeoned to death near Jagraon Bridge

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:30 PM IST
A 39-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death at the railway lines near Jagraon Bridge on Monday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP