Wife asleep in next room, Kanpur man kills 11-yr-old twin daughters; calls cops

A 45-year-old medical representative in Kanpur allegedly slit the throats of his 11-year-old twin daughters at their apartment in the early hours of Sunday, before calling the police to report the crime. Police recovered a large quantity of medicines from his room. (Representative Image)

Police found the bodies of his daughters on the bedroom floor along with a blood-soaked knife. Deputy commissioner of police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary, who confirmed the man’s arrest said, “We received a call on 112 at around 4.30 am from the accused,” and linked the case with possible psychiatric distress.

According to police, his wife was asleep in another room during the incident and learned of the killings when the police knocked. The accused had been in distress after his mother’s death a few months ago, police said.

The wife told police that he had spoken of dying and “taking twins with him,” while asking her to leave with their son.

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The accused installed CCTV cameras in the apartment to keep his wife under surveillance and barred her from his room, police said.

Police recovered a large quantity of medicines from his room. Forensic officials noting the bodies found on the floor next to a clean bed said the accused may have “smothered the children before using a knife”.

According to the wife’s statement to police, the accused regularly took sleeping pills. Police are examining whether he sedated his daughters and are also investigating his psychiatric condition.