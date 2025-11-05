Uttar Pradesh: Man beats daughter to death after noticing her lover’s name written in mehndi

A 17-year-old girl was brutally beaten to death by her father in Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday morning after he caught her talking to her lover on phone and noticed his name written in mehndi on her hand. (Pic for representation only)

The accused fled the spot after confessing to his daughter-in-law that he had killed his own child.

The incident took place around 11am in Sootnera village under the jurisdiction of Roza police station. The accused lived here with his son and daughter-in-law, and teenage daughter. In the morning of the incident, his son had gone out to work, while the daughter-in-law was washing clothes outside the house. His daughter was alone inside, speaking to her alleged lover on the phone.

According to police, the accused entered the house and caught his daughter talking on the phone. She continued to talk even when he scolded her which infuriated him. In a fit of rage, he picked up a stick and began beating her mercilessly. He also tried to strangle her. Hearing her cries, her sister-in-law rushed inside, only to find her lying lifeless. The accused, still seething with anger, reportedly said, “I have killed my daughter, and I will shout about it before everyone.” He then fled the scene.

Investigations revealed that the girl had been in a relationship with a youth who is a resident of the same village and currently lives in Delhi. She had written her and the youth’s names in mehndi on her hand and drawn a heart symbol — something her father saw moments before the attack.

Family members told police that the girl had been adamant about marrying the youth. Her sister-in-law said, “She often argued with her father and said she would do whatever she wanted. She talked on the phone with him and used to tell everyone that she would marry him, even if it cost her life.”

Although the girl’s brother had agreed to fix her marriage with the youth after her persistent requests, the accused was strongly opposed to the match.

During the investigation, police recovered two mobile phones from the scene. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the girl had been in touch with some other youths too which had angered her father further.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said that multiple police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused. “We have strong leads on his whereabouts. He will be arrested soon,” the SP said.