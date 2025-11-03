Hyderabad man kills wife, daughter, sister-in-law over dispute, dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife, daughter and sister-in-law before dying by suicide in Telangana’s Vikarabad district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Preliminary investigation suggested that there were disputes between the man and his wife, police said. (AFP/Representational Image)

Another daughter of the man survived the attack, they said.

Police said they received information through the ‘Dial 100’ service about the incident, which occurred between 2.30 am and 3 am in Kulkacherla mandal. Officers immediately rushed to the spot.

According to officials, the man allegedly killed his wife (in her mid-30s), his younger daughter (aged around 10), and his sister-in-law (in her mid-40s) with a sickle while they were asleep.

He also attempted to kill his elder daughter, but she managed to escape with injuries and has been admitted to the hospital, police said, adding that the man later died by suicide by hanging himself in the house.

Preliminary investigation suggested that there were disputes between the man and his wife, police said. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the man’s elder daughter, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital, told police that her parents had quarrelled on Saturday, after which her mother left the house.

She said her mother later returned home and called her aunt, who came over.

According to the girl, when the family was asleep, her father first attacked her aunt with a sickle. “When my mother tried to save her, he attacked her too. Both of them died,” she told TV channels.She told police that her father then turned towards her and her sister, saying, “What will you do after they die, and who will look after you?” before attacking them.

“My younger sister died in the attack. I ran out but sustained injuries on my head,” she said, adding that later, with the help of residents, she discovered that her father had hanged himself.